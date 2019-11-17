Kathie Lee Gifford's daughter is engaged! Check out the sweet announcement

Kathie Lee Gifford took to social media on Sunday to announce that her daughter, Cassidy Gifford, is engaged!

"So thrilled to announce that my beautiful daughter, @cassidygiff is engaged to a wonderful man, Ben @letsgetwierda I am beyond the moon and stars," Kathie Lee wrote in the caption that was paired with a cute pic of Cassidy and her beau, Ben Wierda.

The longtime TODAY with Kathie Lee & Hoda co-host added, "Thank you, LORD!"

The 26-year-old actress has yet to say anything on her own Instagram about the engagement. In September, she took to the social media platform to wish her now fiancé a happy birthday.

Fans and friends took to the comments section of Kathie Lee's post to send their congratulations,

"Congratulations to them!!! Wishing them a beautiful future," wrote one person. Another added, "Oh this is wonderful news!!! Answered prayers for a good man! Thank you for sharing!!!!"

Earlier this year, Cassidy's brother Cody, got engaged as well. Mom announced that good news, too!

In April, Cassidy and Cody, whose father is the late NFL star and sports commentator Frank Gifford, shared a loving goodbye message to their mom on TODAY.

The pair talked about the best lessons they learned from the talented producer, author, TV star and singer.

"The best qualities that my mom has and ones that I have looked up to my whole life are her heart, her kindness. (They) are things that she leads with," Cassidy told TODAY, later adding, "She is one of the kindest people on the planet."