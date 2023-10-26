Jonathan Majors’ ex-girlfriend charged with assault in connection with domestic altercation

Marvel actor Jonathan Majors’ ex-girlfriend Grace Jabbari turned herself in to the NYPD on Wednesday night and was arrested on charges of assault and criminal mischief, a spokesperson for the NYPD said.

Jabbari’s arrest at Manhattan’s 10th Precinct comes seven months after a domestic altercation between Majors and Jabbari. Both charges against Jabbari are misdemeanors and she was released with a desk appearance ticket, the NYPD said. Majors was arrested in March for allegedly assaulting Jabbari.

NBC News has reached out to Jabbari’s attorney for comment.

Earlier this week the Manhattan district attorney’s office said in a court filing that they “would decline to prosecute any charges brought by the NYPD against Ms. Jabbari related to the belated allegations made by defendant [Majors] regarding the incident on March 25, 2023.”

The filing effectively means that Jabbari will ultimately not be prosecuted for any crime in this case.

NBC News has reached out to the Manhattan district attorney for further comment following Jabbari’s arrest.

Hours before Jabbari’s arrest, a judge denied a motion to dismiss the assault case against Majors and set a trial date for Nov. 29.

Majors’ attorney Priya Chaudhry has previously maintained her client’s innocence and stated that the actor was, in fact, the one who was assaulted.

At the time of Majors’ arrest, police stated that Jabbari had “sustained minor injuries to her head and neck and was removed to an area hospital in stable condition” after an altercation with Majors in a taxi. Jabbari and Majors had been dating for several years before the incident took place.

Majors, a California native and graduate of Yale had a meteoric rise in Hollywood before the allegations. He had starred in “Creed III,” “Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania,” and the critically acclaimed, 2019 independent film “The Last Black Man in San Francisco.” He is also starring in the upcoming Marvel film, “Avengers: The Kang Dynasty.

