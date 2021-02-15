Joe Biden's grandkids gift him touching memento in honor of Presidents Day

President Joe Biden received a touching gift from his family just in time for Presidents Day on Monday.

Naomi Biden, the 27-year-old granddaughter of Biden, posted the gift she and the rest of his grandchildren got him ahead of his first Presidents Day serving as president. In the photo, Biden can be seen sporting a tan baseball cap embroidered with the presidential seal. Above and below the emblem, the cap read, “Presidential Retreat, Camp David.”

“We bought him some swag since it’s Presidents’ Day weekend and he’s 'literally' President,” she tweeted.

In the same thread, she posted a second photo, showing off the back of his cap, which simply read, “Pop.”

“And just to make sure the job title doesn’t get to his head…” she wrote alongside the secondary shot.

This is the first weekend President Biden has spent at Camp David, a retreat in western Maryland many of his predecessors have used to get away from Washington D.C. According to Bloomberg, on Friday he told reporters, “We’re going to be up at Camp David for Valentine’s Day,” adding he planned to “just hang out with the family and do what we always do."

That is definitely what he seemed to be up to, as evident in Naomi's Instagram Story. She shared a short video clip of her grandfather playing the video game "Mario Kart" in what looks like a small arcade on the retreat grounds. She captioned the story with the funny sentiment, "Secret service made the exception and let him drive himself.

She continued the joke, "A little rusty but he still won (barely)."

President Joe Biden seen playing the video game "Mario Kart" at Camp David.

The younger Biden is no stranger to sharing sweet behind-the-scenes moments of her grandfather. Back in November, she posted a candid family moment after the family broke the news to Biden that he had won the election.

The Columbia University Law School graduate shared the snap to Twitter, simply captioning the post, “11.07.20.”

Ahead of the inauguration last month, four of Biden’s grandchildren, Naomi, Finnegan, Maisy, and Natalie, as well as his daughter Ashley, sat down with TODAY’s Jenna Bush Hager to talk about their friendship with Malia and Sasha Obama as well as their close relationship with their grandfather.

Maisy, Finnegan and Naomi are the daughters of Hunter Biden while Natalie is the daughter of the late Beau Biden.

"Maisy and I and Natalie and Naomi have had the privilege of being able to see two of our friends navigate eight years of what was really difficult, and they did so, so beautifully," Finnegan told Jenna. "And they came out so grounded and humble, and they're so smart and driven, so I think we can only take advice from them."

Finnegan added, "But they've been so nice offering advice to us and support."

Later in the sit-down, Naomi opened up about what she was looking forward to after the inauguration, telling Jenna, “I’m most excited to see what my nan and pop are going to do.”

"They are so excited, they have so many plans, and it's just a time in their lives and our lives and in America where we have the opportunity to do so much and to do things differently,” she added.