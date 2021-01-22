How the names of the Biden grandchildren pay tribute to his family

Family has always meant everything to President Joe Biden, right down to the many family names that pay tribute to loved ones they have lost.

Biden's grandchildren were in the spotlight during his campaign as well as this week when the man they call "Pop" was sworn in as the nation's 46th president.

Many of President Joe Biden's grandchildren have names in memory of beloved family members. Patrick T. Fallon / AFP via Getty Images

Many of their names have connections to previous family members, including three of them who died tragically.

Biden's oldest grandchild, Naomi Biden, 27, is the daughter of his son Hunter, 50, and her name is an homage to a family member lost too soon.

Naomi is named after Biden's late daughter, who was only a year old when she died in a 1972 car crash that also claimed the life of Biden's first wife, Neilia. Biden's sons, Hunter and Beau, who were 3 and 4 at the time, were also seriously injured.

Hunter's name also has a connection to Joe Biden's first wife, whose maiden name was Neilia Hunter.

That family name has since been passed on to the next generation in the form of Robert Hunter Biden II, the 14-year-old son of Beau Biden, who is named after his uncle. He made an appearance at last year's Democratic National Convention, reciting the Pledge of Allegiance with his sister and cousins.

In an interview with TODAY's Jenna Bush Hager this week, Biden's granddaughters referred to Beau's son as "little Hunter," and said his comments during a family meeting helped assure their grandfather that he had their blessing to run for president.

Another family name passed to the next generation is Finnegan, the name of Naomi's 22-year-old sister. She is named after Joe Biden's late mother, Catherine Finnegan Biden, who died at 92 in 2010.

The family has also endured the loss of Beau Biden, a former attorney general of Delaware and military veteran, who died at 46 in 2015 of brain cancer. His full name was Joseph Robinette "Beau" Biden III, and he shared his middle name of Robinette with the president.

His memory lives on in the form of Hunter Biden's 8-month-old son, who it was revealed this week is also named Beau in honor of Hunter's brother. He is the youngest of Hunter's children and is Hunter's first child with wife Melissa Cohen, whom he married in 2019.

President Joe Biden and Jill Biden share a moment with their grandson, 8-month-old Beau, during the "Celebrating America" special on Inauguration Day. Biden Inaugural Committee via Getty Images

The baby boy stole the show at the inauguration on Wednesday with some sweet moments with his family. His father held him as he walked with Cohen and the Biden family on the abbreviated parade route during the inauguration, and he also watched as his grandfather was being sworn in as president at the U.S. Capitol.

The president was then pictured sharing a touching moment with his grandson at the White House, holding him and giving him a kiss after a full day of inauguration ceremonies.