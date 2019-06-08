"I love you Ganny! Happy birthday!"

Jenna Bush Hager's daughters, Poppy, 3, and Mila, 6, wished their late great-grandmother a happy birthday, sending their well-wishes up to the sky.

Jenna shared their sweet message in a touching video on Instagram to celebrate what would've been her grandmother's 94th birthday.

"Happiest Birthday to our fearless enforcer," Jenna captioned the video. "So happy you’re celebrating with Gamps. We miss you today and everyday."

jennabhager/Instagram

The matriarch of the Bush family passed away in April 2018.

"My dear mother has passed on at age 92. Laura, Barbara, Jenna, and I are sad, but our souls are settled because we know hers was," her son, former President George W. Bush, said in a statement at the time.

Former President George H.W. Bush and Barbara Bush had 14 grandchildren. The White House via Getty Images

Jenna also honored the one-year anniversary of her grandmother's death on Instagram in April.

"Missing you Ganny today and everyday. One year without our enforcer—hard believe. You made us better and we love you more than tongue can tell," wrote Jenna.

Barbara Bush passed away after years of congestive heart failure and chronic obstructive pulmonary disease. She was 92 years old when she died.

“I just am so proud to have had a grandmother who lived fearlessly. Her life wasn’t always easy, but she raised us to be better,” Jenna told TODAY in April. “Even now, when I’m about to do something impulsive, I think, ‘Would my grandmother like that?’ And usually if the answer’s no, I hold back.”