Jackson Mahomes, brother of Patrick Mahomes, arrested on warrant for aggravated sexual battery

Jackson Mahomes, a social media influencer and the younger brother of Kansas City Chiefs superstar Patrick Mahomes, was arrested on a warrant for aggravated sexual battery and booked into a Kansas jail, according to the Johnson County Sheriff's Office booking and release report.

Mahomes was arrested at 7 a.m. on May 3 and booked into Johnson County Jail at 7:42 a.m., jail records show. He is being held on $100,000 bond, and the details of the case have not been released.

He was booked on three felony charges of aggravated sexual battery and one count battery, according to Johnson County Court records reported by NBC affiliate KSHB.

Brandan Davies, an attorney for Mahomes, told NBC News in a statement that the court has prohibited Mahomes and his attorneys from commenting on the case.