Husband of Raleigh shooting victim says wife was ‘a caregiver’ who always looked out for others

The husband of one of the victims of the mass shooting where five people were killed and two others injured in a neighborhood and walking trail in Raleigh, North Carolina, described his wife of five years as a “go-getter” and caring person who always “looked out for” others.

Nicole Connors, 52, was a “caregiver” who left a job in human resources after her mother had a stroke to look after her until she passed away a few years ago, her husband Tracey Howard told NBC News Friday morning.

She always knew how to “take charge of everything” in order to help her loved ones, Howard said, his voice heavy with emotion.

Howard, 57, said his wife always made sure “I took care of myself” and went to doctor appointments.

“I always thought it would be me to go before she went,” he said.

Connors’ love and care-taking also extended to the couples’ dog, Sami, a roughly 13-year-old Jack Russell mix who was killed alongside Connors.

“She knew everybody in the neighborhood,” Howard said. “She used to walk the dog with her friends in the neighborhood.

“I think if she would have survived and found out that the dog had died, that would have killed her,” he said.

The shooting unfolded in a neighborhood northeast of central Raleigh and prompted warnings for residents to stay inside.

North Carolina Gov. Roy Cooper called the shooting spree, “the nightmare of every community.”

A 15-year-old suspect was taken into custody after a “long standoff” with police, officials said.

Patterson said the victims who were killed ranged in age from 16 to 52.

They were identified as: Connors, Susan Karnatz, 49, Mary Marshall, 35, off-duty Raleigh police officer Gabriel Torres who was on his way to work, 29, and a 16-year-old white male.

In addition to the deceased, two people were injured in the shooting: Raleigh Police Officer Casey Clark, 33, who was treated and since released from the hospital, and Marcille Gardner, 59, who remains in critical condition.

This article first appeared on NBCNews.com.