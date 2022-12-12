Hiker dies after falling off New Hampshire mountain while taking photos with his wife, officials say

A hiker died Saturday after falling off the summit of a New Hampshire mountain while taking pictures with his wife, officials said.

The couple were at the top of Mount Willard around 10:30 a.m. when the unidentified man fell over the edge and down a steep cliff, NBC Boston reported.

Mountain Rescue Service personnel rappelled down the cliff and found the hiker dead about 2:30 p.m., about four hours after his fall, according to the news station. He was about 300 feet below the summit.

The rescue team raised the man’s body back up the summit and took it back to the trailhead parking area about 6:45 p.m., NBC Boston reported.

Further information was not immediately available Monday morning. A representative for the New Hampshire Fish and Game Department could not immediately be reached.

The death marks at least the second fatality this year on the 2,815- foot mountain, located within Crawford Notch State Park.

In February, a 67-year-old man died while hiking up Mount Willard to go ice climbing, CBS Boston reported at the time.