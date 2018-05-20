Sign up for the TODAY newsletter

Highs and Lows: The passionate preacher at Royal Wedding, yanny vs. laurel

by TODAY / / Source: TODAY

05:09

Sunday TODAY’s Willie Geist and Dylan Dreyer run through the Highs and Lows of the week, including Rev. Michael Curry giving a passionate sermon during the Royal Wedding of the Duke and Duchess of Sussex, the debate around the internet about whether a word is “yanny” or “laurel,” the son of a soccer player who nails the bin challenge, and the marriage proposal photobombed by a child in potty training.

