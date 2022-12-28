Environmental activist Great Thunberg set Twitter ablaze on Dec. 28 with a colorful comeback after internet personality Andrew Tate attempted to bait her on the platform.

Two days after Christmas, the former kickboxer took to Twitter to address Thunberg in a tweet about his carbon-dioxide-emitting cars.

“Hello @GretaThunberg, I have 33 cars. My Bugatti has a w16 8.0L quad turbo. My TWO Ferrari 812 competizione have 6.5L v12s. This is just the start. Please provide your email address so I can send a complete list of my car collection and their respective enormous emissions.”

Thunberg — who came to the fore as a child activist in 2019 by pressing world leaders to mitigate climate change at the UN Climate Action Summit — replied to Tate a day later on Dec. 28.

“Yes, please do enlighten me,” she wrote before sharing the fake address “smalldickenergy@getalife.com.”

Tate wrote Thunberg back, writing, “How dare you?!”

As of this publication, the Swedish activist has yet to respond.

Still, by Wednesday morning, the phrase “She’s 19” began trending on Twitter with many users applauding Thunberg’s retort.

“Greta Thunberg is my hero,” American singer David Crosby tweeted. “She is behaving the way I would like to show young people ……she is a fine ….very brave ….human …who is telling the truth.”

“You’re 36,” Adam Cailler of the Daily Star wrote of the exchange. “She’s 19, yet somehow she’s way more mature than you are.”

Several memes were also created, including one image that was created to appear as if her reaction had been placed in one of the world’s most visited museums.

“BREAKING,” the account wrote. “Greta Thunberg response to Andrew Tate has been hung in the Louvre.”

This is not Thunberg’s first time delivering a sobering reply to an older male critic.

In 2019, after being named Time magazine’s Person of the Year, the teen was mocked by then-president Donald Trump.

“So ridiculous,” Trump wrote of the decision to award her with the distinction. “Greta must work on her Anger Management problem, then go to a good old-fashioned movie with a friend! Chill Greta, Chill!”

Thunberg’s response was to update her Twitter biography by taking notes from the former president’s post writing “a teenager working on her anger management problem. Currently chilling and watching a good old fashioned movie with a friend.”