A girls’ high school soccer team in Vermont made a statement in favor of equal pay for men and women in sports during a game on Friday.

But their protest came at a price.

When the players from Burlington High School scored their first goal, several took off their uniform jerseys to reveal white T-shirts emblazoned with the message #EqualPay, according to Burlington Free Press.

League rules bar the girls from wearing uniforms with slogans on them in official games, although they’re fine for practices and off-field activities, the team’s coach told NBC affiliate WPTZ in Plattsburgh, New York.

Referees issued yellow cards to at least four players at the Friday game.

The shirts they displayed are part of a bigger campaign the soccer players are participating in.

Change the Story, an advocacy group that seeks to strengthen women's economic security, helped the student athletes print the shirts they displayed in the soccer field, WPTZ reported.

“What these girls are doing is just spectacular in terms of raising awareness and putting some focus on the fact we still have inequities in our system,” said Jessica Nordhaus of Change the Story.