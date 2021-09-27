Florida sheriff's deputies searching for missing college student Miya Marcano

Sheriff's deputies are looking for a college student who went missing over the weekend near the University of Central Florida, authorities said Monday.

Miya Marcano, a 19-year-old who attends Valencia College, was last seen Friday at her home in the Arden Villas apartment complex in Orlando, about a mile from the UCF campus, Orange County sheriff's deputies said.

She had been slated to fly from Orlando to Fort Lauderdale on Friday night to visit family, but missed the flight and hasn't been heard from since, loved ones told NBC affiliate WESH.

"All we ask you is help us bring Miya home," Marcano's grandmother Joysue Thompson told the news station. "Bring her home safe, just drop her off and let us know where she is and we'll pick her up – just bring her home."

Even though she's not a student at UCF, school officials there asked everyone on their campus to keep an eye out for Marcano or come forward with any information that could help investigators.

Authorities said she stands 5 feet tall, weighs 130 pounds and has brown hair and green eyes.

