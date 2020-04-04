Melania Trump urges Americans to wear face coverings, take social distancing 'seriously'

First Lady Melania Trump is urging everyone to follow the suggestion that people should wear a mask or face covering if they must leave their home to get essentials or go for a walk.

"As the weekend approaches I ask that everyone take social distancing & wearing a mask/face covering seriously. #COVID19 is a virus that can spread to anyone — we can stop this together," she wrote on Twitter.

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention issued the new recommendation this week as a precaution to take in addition to keeping at least 6-feet of social distance between people who don't live in the same household.

"It is critical to emphasize that maintaining 6-feet social distancing remains important to slowing the spread of the virus," it said on its website. "CDC is additionally advising the use of simple cloth face coverings to slow the spread of the virus and help people who may have the virus and do not know it from transmitting it to others."

The CDC also offered a guide on how people can make their own masks at home.

While the First Lady is encouraging the practice, President Trump reiterated during a news conference on Friday that the guidelines are voluntary and he doesn't plan to wear a mask.

"Somehow sitting in the Oval Office, behind that beautiful Resolute Desk," Trump said, where he greets "presidents, prime ministers, dictators, kings, queens — I don’t know, somehow I don’t see it for myself."

Many people on Twitter noticed the discrepancy between the First Lady's warning and President Trump's refusal to wear a face covering.

