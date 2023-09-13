A convicted murderer who escaped from a Pennsylvania prison was apprehended by police on Sept. 13 after an intense two-week manhunt through heavily wooded communities outside Philadelphia.

Danelo Cavalcante, 34, is in police custody after being the target of a search by more than 500 law enforcement officers since escaping from Chester County Prison on Aug. 31., the Pennsylvania State Police announced Wednesday. Cavalcante was found in South Coventry Township, police said.

The native Brazilian was convicted of first-degree murder on Aug. 16, just 15 days before he escaped from prison. He was also wanted for a homicide in Brazil, police said.

Escaped convicted murderer Danelo Cavalcante as seen on security camera footage released on Sept. 10. Pennsylvania State Police via AFP - Getty Images

There had been multiple sightings of Cavalcante in the area, including by a homeowner who shot at him on Sept. 11 after finding Cavalcante stealing a rifle from his garage, police said.

He had also been spotted on a doorbell camera in nearby Phoenixville on Sept. 9 wearing a green hooded sweatshirt, police said. He also appeared to have altered his appearance by shaving off his facial hair, police said.

The manhunt for Cavalcante resulted in the closing of Longwood Gardens, a botanical garden normally open to the public, after he was seen on trail cameras on Sept. 4 and then spotted again on Sept. 7, authorities said. Two local school districts also cancelled classes for multiple days while Cavalcante was still at large.

On the day of his escape, surveillance video showed the 5-foot-tall, 120-pound inmate stretching horizontally between two walls in broad daylight and walking up to the roof in a hallway just off the exercise yard at Chester County Prison. He then managed to wriggle through barbed wire on the roof to escape, authorities said.

A guard who had worked at the prison for 18 years was fired after he did not see Cavalcante's escape, a county spokesperson said.

Cavalcante was sentenced last month to life in prison without parole for stabbing his ex-girlfriend to death in front of her children. The family of Sarah Brandão, whose sister Deborah Brandão was fatally stabbed by Cavalcante in 2021, had been under police protection with Cavalcante still at large.