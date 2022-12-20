6.4 magnitude earthquake rocks Northern California

A 6.4 magnitude earthquake shook Northern California early Tuesday, Dec. 20, according to the U.S. Geological Survey, knocking out power to thousands in the area.

The quake was centered off the coast about 7 miles west-southwest of Ferndale, California, in Humboldt County, and struck around 2:34 a.m. PT. Ferndale is about 20 miles south of Eureka, California, and San Francisco is about 260 miles south of Ferndale.

It is unclear if anyone was injured by the earthquake, but thousands were without power in Humboldt County. The Humboldt County Office of Emergency Services said in a tweet that power is out across the county.

About 70,000 customers reported outages as of 7:45 a.m. ET, according to online outage tracker Poweroutage.us, out of some 99,000 customers tracked in the county.

There was no threat of a tsunami in connection with the earthquake, according to the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration.

More than a dozen smaller earthquakes, known as aftershocks, struck the area after the 6.4 magnitude quake, according to the USGS, including a 4.6 magnitude quake.