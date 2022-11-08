Cornell suspends all frat parties after at least 4 students reported being drugged

Fraternity parties have been temporarily suspended at Cornell University after the university police department issued alerts that at least four students said they were drugged and another reported being sexually assaulted at off-campus houses affiliated with fraternities, school officials said.

Student leaders from the university's Interfraternity Council made the decision to suspend all fraternity parties and social events effective immediately on Nov. 6 after an emergency meeting, according to a joint statement released on Nov. 7 by Ryan Lombardi, the vice president for student and campus life, and university President Martha E. Pollack.

"Fraternity leaders will take this time to implement stronger health and safety plans," they said in the statement. "No IFC-affiliated social events will resume until student leaders and Cornell staff are confident activities can take place responsibly and safely."

The joint statement came three days after the university police at the Ivy League school in Ithaca, New York, said in an alert that they had been made aware of at least four incidents between Sept. 24 and Nov. 3 in which "students reported to have consumed little to no alcohol at an off-campus location but became incapacitated while attending parties."

One individual reported being given “roofies,” the illegal drug Rohypnol that acts as a sedative and dissolves in drinks, police said.

University police also issued an alert on Nov. 6 that a person reported being sexually assaulted while attending an event in an off-campus area.

The university statement said the incidents occurred at "off-campus residences affiliated with registered fraternities." The specific fraternities were not named.

"We strongly condemn the actions of all individuals responsible for these criminal violations," Lombardi and Pollack said in the statement.

The incidents are being investigated, and police advised students to watch how their drinks are made, not leave them unattended and cover them if they do.

"We reiterate that Cornell must be a caring community where all students feel respected and safe," the school officials said in the statement. "We must all remain firm in our conviction that this behavior must be eradicated from our community, whether or not we — or our organizations — were directly involved."