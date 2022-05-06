Al Roker receives a letter from President Biden after receiving special honor

TODAY's Al Roker is getting a new job!

But don't worry — he's not leaving TODAY. The weatherman has been a staple of the show for nearly 45 years, and we count on him for his wisdom, knowledge, humor and ability to tell us when to carry an umbrella.

And now, the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration is recognizing those qualities by naming him its first-ever emissary!

NOAA's administrator, Richard Spinrad, presented the award to Al on TODAY Friday.

So what does this mean? According to NOAA, Al will be in charge of helping the administration get its message out.

Emissaries are sent on special missions, and Spinrad is inviting Al into the fold, thanks to his work with TODAY Climate.

Al Roker gives TODAY viewers an update on the weather. Nathan Congleton / TODAY

But that's not the only great news Al received on Friday: He got a letter of commendation from President Joe Biden himself!

"For decades, millions of people across America have trusted you to share the science and wonders of our planet, the dangers of severe weather, and the challenges created by our changing climate," the president's letter, which came as a surprise to Al, begins.

"Your reporting has educated us all on nature's power and fragility and has underscored our shared responsibility to preserve, protect and restore our one and only home—Planet Earth," the letter continues.

"On behalf of a grateful Nation, I thank you for your continued advocacy for science, your support for careers in STEM, and your talent in bridging our understanding of this planet and the everyday actions needed to preserve its natural beauty and protect lives," the letter concludes, along with a signature from Biden.

This isn't the first time Biden has sung Al's praises: When the then-vice president wished Al a happy 60th birthday in 2014 on TODAY, he basically invited him to join his future presidential team!

"I want to appoint you to head up NOAA," he told Al at the time. "And we'll work that out, after I'm out of this job. Or whatever job I'm in next... Look, if I were running the administration or the next one, I'd have you in it."

