Score free shipping on 31 great last-minute gifts for the holidays!

Carnival Cruise ships collide in Mexico, at least 1 passenger injured

Carnival Cruise Line says there is one reported minor injury of a Carnival Glory guest that occurred when a group of guests were evacuating the dining room.
Video footage shows the Carnival Glory crashing into the Carnival Legend as the cruise ship was pulling in to dock at the port of Cozumel on Friday.
Video footage shows the Carnival Glory crashing into the Carnival Legend as the cruise ship was pulling in to dock at the port of Cozumel on Friday.Matthew Bruin

Get the latest from TODAY

Sign up for our newsletter
SUBSCRIBE
/ Source: NBC News
By Gwen Aviles

Two Carnival Cruise ships collided near the port of Cozumel, Mexico, on Friday morning, causing damage to at least one of the ships and at least one reported injury, according to the company.

"Carnival Glory was maneuvering to dock when it made contact with Carnival Legend which was already alongside," a spokesperson for the company wrote in an emailed statement to NBC News. "We are assessing the damage but there are no issues that impact the seaworthiness of either ship."

The statement added that there is one reported minor injury of a Carnival Glory guest that occurred when a group of guests was evacuated from the dining room of the ship's decks 3 and 4.

Carnival Cruise Line is an international cruise line and the largest one globally, according to the trade publication Cruise Market Watch.

Related

News

NewsPassenger dies after accidental fall from balcony on Carnival cruise

Eight ships from various cruise lines were scheduled to dock at the Port of Cozumel today. The Carnival Glory, which left its home port in New Orleans on Sunday, was scheduled to dock in the port at 10 a.m Friday, while the Carnival Legend was scheduled to dock at 8 a.m.

The ships' passengers have been advised to spend their day ashore in Cozumel.

Gwen Aviles

Gwen Aviles writes for NBC News' Latino, Out, BLK and Asian America verticals.