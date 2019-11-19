Passenger dies after accidental fall from balcony on Carnival cruise

A man aboard a Carnival Cruise Line ship died after he fell from a balcony to a deck below as the ship was returning to a port in Miami on Friday.

A Carnival spokesperson confirmed in a statement on Tuesday that the passenger died on the Carnival Horizon following a six-day trip to the Caribbean, but declined to release further details on the incident.

"Our CareTeam continues to provide support to the guest’s family and we cooperated with the standard law enforcement investigation when the ship arrived to PortMiami on Saturday morning. Our thoughts and prayers are with the guest’s family," the statement read.

A spokesman with the Miami-Dade Police Department said a preliminary investigation revealed that the man, identified as Brian Rice, "fell from a balcony to a deck below." Medical staff aboard the ship rendered aid but the man later died from his injuries.

Darren J. Caprara, director of operations of the Miami-Dade County Medical Examiner Department, told USA Today that Rice died from a blunt force trauma injury and that his death was an accident.