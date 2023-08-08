A 20-year-old driver allegedly drove his vehicle into the second floor of a Pennsylvania home in "an intentional act" on Sunday, police said.

The Junction Fire Company responded to a report of a vehicle accident in Decatur Township, Pennsylvania, on Aug. 6, and when rescue crews arrived, firefighters found a gray sedan in the second floor of a residence, the fire company said in a statement to NBC News. The company did not specify how the car got to the second level.

A car crashed into the second floor of this Pennsylvania home. Junction Fire Company

Photos of the scene appeared to show a gray Toyota Corolla hanging out of the second floor of the home plus a gaping hole in the house from where the vehicle was removed.

When rescue crews arrived, the driver was out of the vehicle and was transported to an area hospital for treatment, according to the fire company.

Investigators determined the crash was "an intentional act," and charges are pending against the driver, Evan Miller, Pennsylvania State Police said in a report obtained by TODAY.com.

Online court records showed pending charges against Miller, which included aggravated assault, recklessly endangering another person, criminal mischief among five other counts.

It is unclear if Miller has an attorney who can speak on his behalf.

The Junction Fire Company said crews worked to stabilize the home, and helped the homeowners put a tarp on the hole ahead of upcoming storms in the area.