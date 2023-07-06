Britney Spears says NBA star Victor Wembanyama’s security team 'backhanded' her

Britney Spears filed a police report in Las Vegas after she was allegedly hit in the face by a member of Victor Wembanyama's security team.

In a tweet shared Thursday, Spears said the "traumatic" incident happened in a restaurant the evening of July 5. She wrote that she approached Wembanyama, who she did not name in her post, and tapped him on the shoulder.

"I decided to approach him and congratulate him on his success. It was really loud, so I tapped him on the shoulder to get his attention," she said in her tweet. "I am aware of the players statement where he mentions 'I grabbed him from behind' but I simply tapped him on the shoulder. His security then back handed me in the face without looking back, in front of a crowd. Nearly knocking me down and causing my glasses off my face."

Spears went on to say that she is often "swarmed" by fans but her security team does not react by hitting them.

"In fact, that night, I was swarmed by a group of at least 20 fans. My security team didn’t hit any of them," she wrote.

She added the the story is "super embarrassing to share with the world" but since it was already being reported on by media outlets, she decided to comment.

Victor Wembanyama arrives prior to the first round of the 2023 NBA Draft on June 22, 2023, in Brooklyn, New York. Arturo Holmes / Getty Images

"I think it’s important to share this story and to urge people in the public eye to set an example and treat all people with respect," she concluded. "Physical violence is happening too much in this world. Often behind closed doors. I stand with all the victims and my heart goes out to all of you!!!"

She added that she has "yet to get a public apology from the player, his security or their organization" but hopes she will.

Spears' team filed a report with the Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department.

Las Vegas police confirmed to NBC News that officers responded to a property in the 3700 block of Las Vegas Boulevard for a battery investigation, and that no arrest or citations have been issued.

"No further details will be provided at this time," the department said. However, Wembanyama spoke to a reporter about the incident.

"Something did happen, a little bit." he said, adding that he was in a crowded hallway while walking to a restaurant and couldn't stop without creating a crowd. "There was one person calling me ... and that person grabbed me from behind. I didn't see what happened ... and I just know the security pushed her away, I don't know with how much force though."

Spears was apparently there with her husband, Sam Asghari, who also made a statement on July 6.

In a post shared to his Instagram story, Asghari wrote that he is "opposed to violence in any form especially without justification in the defense of yourself or someone else who is unable to defend themselves."

"Self-defense can be unavoidable, but the defense of any woman, especially my wife, is not debatable," he wrote. "I consider my reaction subdued considering what occurred, and I hope the man in question learns a lesson and changes his disregard for women."

Representatives for Spears, Catch and MGM Resorts, the owner of the Aria hotel, did not immediately respond to requests for comment from NBC News.