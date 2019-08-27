Sign up for our newsletter

It’s basically the scariest thing that could happen while crossing a bridge.

A bridge collapsed Monday in Turkey, taking pedestrians and a vehicle with it. A heart-stopping video captured the moment the bridge gave way.

The bridge crumbled, sending an SUV and nearby pedestrians into the water.

Two people suffered minor injuries, but thankfully, nobody was seriously hurt. Officials say several days of torrential rains are to blame for the collapse.

Bridge collapses like this aren’t extremely common, but they do happen. Earlier this year, a bridge in Greece collapsed during a live TV news broadcast, also due to heavy rainfall. The bridge had been closed, and nobody was harmed in that incident.