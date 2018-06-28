Sign up for the TODAY newsletter

You have successfully subscribed to the TODAY newsletter.

Subscribe now and get trending stories, celebrity news and all the best of TODAY.

'This is big': Megyn Kelly roundtable talks Justice Kennedy's retirement

by Donna Freydkin / / Source: TODAY

'This is big': Megyn Kelly roundtable talks Justice Kennedy's retirement

Jun.28.201811:39

Get the latest from TODAY

Sign up for our newsletter

NBC News foreign correspondent Stephanie Gosk, MSNBC political correspondent Steve Kornacki and NBC News legal analyst Mimi Rocah join Megyn Kelly TODAY to discuss the retirement announcement of Supreme Court Justice Anthony Kennedy. Megyn calls Justice Kennedy, often a swing vote, the “No. 1 protector of Roe v. Wade,” and questions what will happen now that he’s announced his retirement.

Get the latest from TODAY

Sign up for our newsletter

Get the latest from TODAY

Sign up for our newsletter
MORE FROM today