'This is big': Megyn Kelly roundtable talks Justice Kennedy's retirement

NBC News foreign correspondent Stephanie Gosk, MSNBC political correspondent Steve Kornacki and NBC News legal analyst Mimi Rocah join Megyn Kelly TODAY to discuss the retirement announcement of Supreme Court Justice Anthony Kennedy. Megyn calls Justice Kennedy, often a swing vote, the “No. 1 protector of Roe v. Wade,” and questions what will happen now that he’s announced his retirement.