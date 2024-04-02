"Law & Order" actor Angie Harmon said an Instacart driver shot and killed her dog while delivering her groceries in Charlotte, North Carolina, over Easter weekend.

The Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department said in a statement to NBC News officers responded to a report of a dog being shot shortly before noon on March 30. Upon arriving on the scene, police spoke with all parties involved in the shooting.

Police said a delivery driver told officers a dog attacked him while he was at the residence to deliver "consumable goods" and that he fired one shot at the dog in self-defense. Another dog was at the home but did not attack, police said.

No criminal charges have been filed due to the incident, and police are not searching for any additional witnesses, CMPD said. Police did not publicly identify the delivery driver.

Instacart said in a statement to NBC News: "We were deeply saddened and disturbed to hear about this incident. We have no tolerance for violence of any kind, and the shopper account was immediately suspended from our platform. We have been in direct contact with the customer and are cooperating with law enforcement on their investigation."

Harmon said in a Instagram post on April 1 the delivery driver shot her dog Oliver while she was home with her daughters.

"He got out of his car, delivered the food & THEN shot our dog," Harmon wrote. "Our ring camera was charging in the house, which he saw & then knew he wasn’t being recorded. The police let him go b/c he claimed 'self defense.' He did not have a scratch or bite on him nor were his pants torn."

The "Rizzoli & Isles" star added the man told her after the shooting: "Yeah, I shot your dog. Yeah I did."

"We are completely traumatized & beyond devastated at the loss of our beloved boy & family member," Harmon said.

Harmon shared her post describing the incident to her Instagram story and added an additional caption.

@angieharmon via Instagram

"To the man who took Ollie away from us: your actions are despicable and inexcusable," she wrote. "You've not only robbed us of a beloved member of our family but you've also traumatized us beyond measure. The fact that someone could commit such a heartless act is beyond comprehension to me and I'm devastated that I didn't get to say goodbye to him."

