Akbar Gbaja Biamila: I lost my 'NFL arrogance' on 'American Ninja Warrior'

by Donna Freydkin / / Source: TODAY

Megyn Kelly TODAY welcomes Akbar Gbaja Biamila of “American Ninja Warrior,” who talks about what he’ll be doing on behalf of Red Nose Day May 24, when he’ll compete on the show that he normally hosts. He also talks about his work as a board member of the Michael J. Fox Foundation and his Parkour for Parkinson’s event to raise funds for Parkinson’s research.

