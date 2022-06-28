IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.

A Florida man credits his ‘life-changing’ $2 million lottery win to pregnant dog

The Florida man can now certainly provide for his dog Ivy who's currently eating for two.
Leonard Linton holds his dog Ivy while claiming his massive lottery win.
By Alex Portée

A Florida man is like a dog with two tails after his own pup helped him wrangle in a big-ticket lottery win.

Leonard Linton claimed a $2 million top prize from the 100X THE CASH Scratch-Off game on Monday. According to a press release, the 42-year-old opted to cash in his winnings as a one-time, lump-sum payment of $1,645,000.00. Florida Lottery officials say the $2 million win is thanks to Linton’s beloved dachshund, Ivy.

The press release from Florida Lottery detailed how Linton received a call that his pregnant dog, Ivy, was not feeling well, and he rushed home to get to her. Taking a different route than his usual one, Linton made a pit stop at a Stop N Shop located on 540 East Howard Street in Live Oak. It was there that he purchased the scratch-off game.

“I still can’t believe it. This is life-changing, but I’m definitely getting Ivy a new kennel!” Linton said, according to the Florida Lottery site.

Linton and Ivy aren’t the only ones to benefit from her pregnancy. Thanks to his scratch-off purchase, the retailer of Stop N Shop will receive a $4,000 bonus commission for the sale of the winning ticket.

