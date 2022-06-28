A Florida man credits his ‘life-changing’ $2 million lottery win to pregnant dog

A Florida man is like a dog with two tails after his own pup helped him wrangle in a big-ticket lottery win.

Leonard Linton claimed a $2 million top prize from the 100X THE CASH Scratch-Off game on Monday. According to a press release, the 42-year-old opted to cash in his winnings as a one-time, lump-sum payment of $1,645,000.00. Florida Lottery officials say the $2 million win is thanks to Linton’s beloved dachshund, Ivy.

The press release from Florida Lottery detailed how Linton received a call that his pregnant dog, Ivy, was not feeling well, and he rushed home to get to her. Taking a different route than his usual one, Linton made a pit stop at a Stop N Shop located on 540 East Howard Street in Live Oak. It was there that he purchased the scratch-off game.

“I still can’t believe it. This is life-changing, but I’m definitely getting Ivy a new kennel!” Linton said, according to the Florida Lottery site.

Linton and Ivy aren’t the only ones to benefit from her pregnancy. Thanks to his scratch-off purchase, the retailer of Stop N Shop will receive a $4,000 bonus commission for the sale of the winning ticket.