They're DINKs — and they're taking over your social media feed

People may still want the proverbial white picket fence and yard, but the 2.5 kids? For a certain sector of Millennials and Gen Zers, the dream isn’t family, but freedom.

Over on your TikTok feed, you may have noticed that “We’re DINKs” videos are catching on as of late, and the child-free lifestyle constituency only seems to be growing.

In fact, in a new survey from Credit Karma of 2,027 adult women ages 18 and above, 19% of respondents said their goal is to be a DINK — that is, part of a “dual income no kids” pairing. Of the various generations polled, Gen Z was the most likely generation to want to be a DINK (32% compared to 18% of millennials, 19% of Gen X and 11% of boomers and up). Worth noting: DINKs may choose to delay parenthood until later in life, versus making the conscientious decision to remain child-free.

Ahead, what you should know about DINKs and why the term is triggering some social media users.

What are DINKs?

The term “DINKs” refers to “dual income no kids” or “double income no kids.” It’s nothing new, having originated in the 1980s as a phrase that tied into that era’s growing “yuppie” (young urban professional or young upwardly-mobile professional) culture.

“To be a DINK references a time when both individuals in a relationship are working without the fiscal responsibilities of children,” says Aja Evans, LMHC, financial therapist, and author of the upcoming book, Feel Good Finance.

DINKs often use that time and money to enjoy their free time with each other, friends, family and their hobbies. Per Joyce Marter, LCPC, financial therapist and author of The Financial Mindset Fix: A Mental Fitness Program for an Abundant Life, the DINK lifestyle “highlights the financial and lifestyle perks of being in a partnership where both people work and have no dependents.”

Marter finds it both shocking and unsurprising that DINK is taking off on TikTok during a time when 67% of Gen Z and 65% of millennials feel “consumed” about their money worries. Parents bear the greatest weight of that stress, with about half (49%) saying they feel completely stressed out no matter what they do.

As for why such short videos are spreading like wildfire on social media right now, Marter attributes it to the fact that most viewers are financially stressed and desperately looking for a solution.

“The solution offered from the videos is that if they partner up and delay having children, they will be less stressed, happier and live a glamorous life,” she says. “The positive aspect of ‘We’re DINKs’ videos are that they can be empowering to people who are feeling disempowered and frustrated when it comes to finances.”

Evans, meanwhile, pegs the influx in DINKs’ coverage on TikTok and in pop culture, to people talking about money more often than they have in the past. “The taboo about talking about money or choosing to remain child-free is slowly dissolving, and people are becoming less timid about having conversations about their financial choices,” she says, noting that she doesn’t think every single couple discussing their DINK life on TikTok never plans to have children, but rather, are relishing in their current freedom of not having as much responsibility.

Why DINKs are divisive

Financial therapists are glad people are embracing a term that is often stigmatized. However, if you’ve raised an eyebrow at a DINK video, you’re not alone.

“People who aren’t DINKs by choice or people with caretaking responsibilities may not relate to the sentiment,” Evans says. “It's upsetting to feel like your life choices and circumstances might be belittled. No one wants to feel judged — DINKs, SINKs (single income, no kids), caregivers or parents.”

Marter points out that DINK videos can reek of privilege, and most seem to lack compassion or empathy for others who may have the deck stacked against them with factors like systemic racism, discrimination and marginalization. “The videos can be triggering to parents who are financially overwhelmed and lead to second-guessing their life decisions and relationship conflict,” she adds.

Of course, choosing not to have a child or children for now (or forever) doesn’t mean you’re guaranteed financial safety. Rather, the DINK videos speak to the pervasiveness of financial stress in younger generations and the desire to pursue a path toward greater financial freedom, according to Marter. “Clearly, being dual income without children is not the sole solution to financial peace and prosperity,” she says.

DINK videos serve as a reminder that the glossy life displayed in TikTok and Instagram is just that — a slick representation of reality. On the flip side, the same goes for people who constantly post picture-perfect videos and images of their well-behaved children.

Ultimately, Evans loves that people are reclaiming and using DINK terminology more often. “There are particular perks people have as DINKs. As long as there is no shaming going on, I'm here for people having fun with it on social media,” she says. “No one should be shamed for their financial decisions, whether that is buying a boat or paying for a travel soccer team.”