With so many hacks going viral on social media, Hoda and Jenna want to try their hand at it and see if they actually work.

That’s where you, the amazing person reading this article, come in. Hoda and Jenna want to put your hacks to the test too!

From squeezing lemons in a more efficient way, to finding easier methods of using the technology around us, we want to give it a try!

If you would like to submit your hack, please fill out the form below.