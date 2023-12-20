Capricorn season 2023 horoscopes: How your sign will be affected

What’s in store for your sign this Capricorn season, spanning from late December through mid January? Before going into individual horoscopes, let's take a look at the cosmic happenings that may impact the collective.

The sun enters Capricorn on Dec. 21, bringing a new season and this solar shift. The winter solstice on Dec. 21 allows us to embark on the new season with hopefully a sense of reflection.

December 26’s full moon in Cancer brings an emotional release and paves the way for a positive influence from Venus. As Venus enters Sagittarius Dec. 29, romantic endeavors will be infused with excitement and adventure. Try to avoid overspending, despite countless temptations.

On Dec. 30, lucky planet Jupiter ends its retrograde motion that began September in Taurus. We will want to take more risks and expand our horizons.

Mercury’s retrograde journey started on Dec. 13 in Sagittarius. For several weeks, Mercury has traveled backward from Capricorn to Sagittarius, allowing us to contemplate relationships and situations at a deeper level. This transit will end on Jan. 1 as Mercury goes direct.

On Jan. 4, the planet Mars moves into the Capricorn constellation, bringing an added sense of charisma, enthusiasm and passion to our actions. With this heightened energy, we may find it easier to complete tasks and take on new challenges. This is an excellent time to move forward on goals.

The new moon in Capricorn occurs Jan. 11, giving us a chance to finally ignite our new year’s resolutions.

The Sun moves into Aquarius Jan. 20, ending its time in Capricorn and ushering us into a new month ahead with fresh insights.

Read on for how the month ahead may impact your sign.

Aries

During the month ahead, you will feel determined to sustain the momentum of your career while also broadening your professional prospects and aspirations. Aries, prove to everyone that you can do it all (within reason).

Taurus

Take this moment to reflect on your future steps and determine what you truly want. Over the next several weeks, consider your heart’s desires and think of creative ways to make them a reality. Remember that with determination and focus, anything is possible ... or close to it.

Gemini

This is a time for you to speak your mind. Your words impact others, so it’s time to allow yourself to be heard by the public. You never know who is listening, and people might want to praise you for telling the truth instead of hiding behind a polite white lie.

Cancer

The upcoming weeks present an opportunity for you and your partner to be in sync. Address those long-running, circular arguments — you might finally be able to break them. You can begin anew and approach your relationship with a positive outlook in the early days of the new year.

Leo

Do you feel like your ambitions are being hindered by the people around you? Leo, it's hard to shine bright! Try to support your colleagues' growth subtly and delicately. By helping them, you’ll be able to work more efficiently and create a more productive work environment.

Virgo

Reconnecting with your creativity may take some time, but once you do, you'll feel it. Once you do, don't hold back in showcasing your talents and artistry. Follow the glimmer, Virgo.

Libra

Want to stay in this month? Do it! Here's your permission to relax and watch TV shows during your time off. Try to consciously unwind and de-stress from all the holiday fun and shenanigans.

Scorpio

Although you choose to wear your heart close to your chest, you’re beginning to express yourself and let people in. Be open to sharing your insights and emotions with those you care about. They'll be happy to know bask in your intuitive wisdom.

Sagittarius

Now is the time to make sure that your finances are in check. It is important to know how much you are spending and bringing in to ensure that you do not waste your cash. You never know when you’ll need a nest egg, so start saving now.

Capricorn

Take some social initiative and put yourself out there. The goal is fun. You deserve to have a good time after all the hard work you put into your career in order. Start 2024 with the appreciation you deserve.

Aquarius

Use this as a mantra: Rest in order to feel your best. A little TLC will replenish your energy reserves. Remember to take care of yourself first so you can continue to spread kindness to those around you.

Pisces

Reconnecting with old friends can bring a sense of comfort and nostalgia as you reflect on your shared experiences. It’s important to respond to their emails or social media messages and make plans to get together, as this can boost your mood and strengthen your relationships in the months ahead.

