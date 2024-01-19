Aquarius season 2024 horoscopes: How your sign will be affected

Aquarius season, with dates spanning from Jan. 20 to Feb. 19, brings the height of winter and time to reflect on our lives.

According to astrologer and best-selling author Dr. Jennifer Freed, this Aquarius season will see people "becoming more committed to the communities they live and work in and to be their essential inventors of a progressive reality."

This Aquarius season is different from the past, since Pluto will move back into Aquarius Jan. 20. Freed says will make Aquarius season “turbo charged” with “power and drive” and be a “calling to change.”

The sun transitions to Aquarius Jan. 20, coinciding with Pluto’s move into the air sign. This move brings us opportunities to pursue creativity and humanitarian causes. Pluto in Aquarius offers the chance to leverage intellectualism to gain power and control.

Before heading into individual horoscopes, here's what's going on in the cosmos.

Venus enters Capricorn on Jan. 23, requiring hard work on financial and emotional fronts. The full moon in Leo on Jan. 25 ignites our passions, bringing us closer to people and situations we find meaningful. Wild card Uranus goes direct Jan. 27, ending its retrograde phase that began on Aug. 28, 2023. The end of the retrograde will allow us to initiate change and growth. Mercury moves into Aquarius Feb. 5, providing fresh perspectives and clear communication. The new moon in Aquarius on Feb. 9 encourages us to embrace our uniqueness and manifest something extraordinary. Mars enters Aquarius Feb. 13, urging us to take a step back and deal with situations in a calm and thoughtful manner. Finally, Venus moves into Aquarius Feb. 16, emphasizing the importance of friends and taking a relaxed approach to love.

Read on for your Aquarius season horoscope.

How Aquarius season will affect your sign

Aries

When it comes to friendships, it's quality over quantity. This month presents an excellent opportunity to rekindle old friendships. While your circle of friends may be shrinking lately, recognize the genuine and loyal companions who will stand by you no matter what.

Taurus

Seek out support and guidance from trusted advisors and colleagues. By reaching out to those who can offer advice or a push in the right direction, you can gain the confidence and motivation needed to achieve your objectives. Remember, it sometimes takes a village — so use yours to your advantage.

Gemini

You're dreaming of a getaway. While it’s natural to dwell on the perfect vacation, stay focused on the obligations and responsibilities that will make escaping from them possible. Keep your eye on the prize ... and keep working at the prize, too.

Cancer

Your intuition is heightened, making the coming month a great opportunity to connect with your subconscious and acknowledge the quiet inner voice. Be ready for unexpected surprises and challenges that may reveal tough truths, and possibly lead to a better outcome than you could've expected.

Leo

Consider investing your energy in building a stronger bond with your partner or crush. Rather than maintaining a distance, express your deepest feelings through a thoughtful text or love letter. This will not only make them feel appreciated but also encourage them to reciprocate and surprise you in return. Genuine attention from the heart is valuable and deserves to be cherished.

Virgo

Sure, helping others is rewarding. But it's important to help yourself, too. Prioritize your own well-being before extending your assistance to others. By pouring more into your personal life, you’ll maintain a positive mindset and the energy reserves needed to be wonderful, giving self.

Libra

Libra, amp up your intrinsic charm this month — it comes naturally to you. This is a prime opportunity to create an atmosphere that creates a sense of love and sweetness. You might require similar affection from others. Nestle up in goodness wherever possible.

Scorpio

Your is currently focused on your home life, as you are committed to taking care of your family members. You may have to provide them with more attention and care. If there is anyone who can help those in need, it’s you. Use your strength to be a pillar of power for those you care about.

Sagittarius

Despite your busy schedule, it’s crucial to prioritize self-care or any physical endeavor that reconnects you with your spirit and body. Take some well-deserved time out of your routine. By incorporating self-care activities, it will help you maintain structure and organization, while also allowing you to do things for yourself amidst running errands and helping others.

Capricorn

If you’re looking for a raise or promotion, it is advisable to discuss the matter with management. They might be willing to provide what you want or at least start the conversation. As the Aquarius season comes to an end, you will find that you are on your way to achieving your financial objectives for the year, so get started.

Aquarius

You’re starting to realize that you can make things happen. The key to your success lies within you. This is your opportunity to grow into something great. You’re currently facing challenges head-on, and you’re doing it with confidence because you’ve been able to overcome obstacles quickly in the past. Embrace the awesomeness that comes your way and keep pushing forward.

Pisces

You may feel as though everyone is moving at a faster pace than you are, and this may leave you feeling as though you are left in the dust. Life isn't a race. Plan your next steps. Don't think about anyone else's.