IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.
Housing terms you need to know from A to Z
Buying a home is exciting, but it can also be extremely stressful. What do all these terms actually mean? TMRWxTODAY spoke to the experts to define the most common (and confusing) housing terms. By Erica Chayes Wida
A is for...
Attorney review
B is for...
Budget
D is for ...
Demolition
H is for ...
Homeowners association (HOA)
K is for ...
Kilowatts
M is for ...
Mortgage
N is for ...
New construction
Q is for ...
Quality