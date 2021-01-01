When looking to buy, are you looking for an older house or a newer one? Older homes, some of which may be 100 to 200 years old in certain areas of the U.S., will have been built out of sturdy, quality products like solid oak, with wood trims like cherry or walnut and crown moldings. These can be beautiful, authentic touches because it’s a type of quality that now costs much more money to create.

But with older homes, you will likely have true lumber, hand-hewed beams that, if you have to do work on the home in the future, may be difficult to match or will cost more money to find the same dimensional lumber. Some old foundations can present problems for new homeowners. Old stone, which is common in a lot of East Coast historic homes, may be more prone to damage or leaks.

If high quality, well-crafted material is important to you when looking for a home, learn the difference between certain details like real wood trim or wood pulp (commonly called MDO or MDF). The latter is more brittle, can swell around moisture and is more susceptible to damage. MDO and MDF are cheaper options, so many times developers will opt to build with this material. But if you want the type of quality you can see and that will last over a longer period of time, learning more about wood pulp and real wood can be helpful.

To do this, go into any large-scale construction store or lumber yard and you will be able to see, touch and feel the difference between these types of labeled woods. That way, when you’re browsing houses, you can decide if it’s important to opt for the one that’s built with a finer quality or not.

PVC or Plastic exterior is more expensive but it doesn’t rot and lasts longer, and people who need to redo the siding of a house will often choose this option to be sure they don’t need to do more work over a long period. It will also look nice and sleek for curbside appeal.

In new construction and remodeling, quality materials are going to be more expensive. However, they will likely last longer and create a look in the house that is noticeably well-crafted.