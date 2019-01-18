Get the latest from TODAY Sign up for our newsletter

/ Source: TODAY By Mary Pflum

The holiday season may be in our collective rearview mirrors, but retailers are offering some tantalizing deals this long weekend in the hopes of getting shoppers back into stores.

According to Sara Skirboll, the resident Shopping & Trends expert for savings destination RetailMeNot, there are plenty of deals and big savings to be found throughout Martin Luther King Weekend on everything from clothing to rental cars to beauty products.

“Shoppers can expect to find major deals and sales in a variety of different categories,” Skirboll said. “Retailers love long holiday weekends for one particular reason: People have more time off work to shop.”

Skirboll outlined here a few key areas where you can score big this weekend:

Clothing and Shoes

There may be three months left of winter but in the eyes of retailers, it’s nearly spring.

“Retailers will be pushing out spring merchandise soon and want to make room for the new inventory by marking down all matters of winter clothing,” Skirboll said.

And good news, fashionistas, retailers are also making way for spring shoes and coats. That means boots and sneakers will be marked down.

DEALS:

Outdoor & Sporting Gear

For many, January is a time of committing to a healthier lifestyle. Skirboll said retailers want to help shoppers achieve those health-conscious New Year’s resolutions.

“Retailers are helping by discounting all matters of fitness and sporting gear,” Skirboll said. “From gym memberships, apparel, to equipment and gear — now is the time to prepare for a new you in 2019.”

DEALS:

Travel

A new year means a new opportunity to travel. While shoppers are budgeting for the year ahead, now, says Skirboll, is the time to plan for your 2019 trips.

DEALS:

Beauty

Ready to change up your beauty routine? Skirboll said retailers have plenty of beauty deals for the offering this weekend.

“Many beauty retailers are using this time to discount last season’s products, sets and palettes to make room for the new spring looks,” Skirboll said.

DEALS:

