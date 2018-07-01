Get the latest from TODAY Sign up for our newsletter

It’s no secret that we love Target and its lengthy (and ever-growing) list of in-house labels. In the past year alone, it’s launched more than dozen exclusive brands, including Hearth & Hand with Magnolia by Chip and Joanna Gaines, stars of HGTV's “Fixer Upper,” and Universal Thread clothing.

Target

The mega-retailer has done it again, this time launching Made By Design, an enviable line of back-to-basics home goods.

“Turns out that guests — especially those establishing their first homes — crave quality everyday items that will simplify their lives and complement their ever-evolving style — all without compromising affordability,” a statement from the company reads.

The elevated everyday items (available in Target stores and online starting June 23) are a minimalist dream.

Target

The clean, simple aesthetic is aimed to pair perfectly with eclectic finds from Opalhouse, modern options from Project 62 and more. But even if your style skews towards maximalism, you’d be hard-pressed not to fall in love.

Target

The extensive collection features upwards of 750 bedding options, bath accessories, storage solutions, kitchen tools and furniture items, ranging beechwood kitchen utensils and stainless steel cookware to towels and metal utility carts. Plus, it’s wallet-friendly — with prices starting at just $1. The most expensive item, a natural wood dining table, rings in at $260, but the vast majority of pieces are less than $30!