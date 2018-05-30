Shaq's house has a 6,000-square-foot indoor basketball court — see inside!

Get the latest from TODAY Sign up for our newsletter

Of course Shaquille O’Neal would have a basketball court inside his house — and of course, it's bigger than most people’s homes.

The former NBA superstar just put his megamansion up for sale, and let’s just say it’s fit for a Superman.

Shaquille O'Neal is selling his massive Windermere, Florida, mansion for $28 million. Uneek Luxury Tours

With 31,000 square feet of luxury living space, the Windermere, Florida, home is on the market for a cool $28 million. And besides the opulent details, the house seems to have lots of personal decor touches from O'Neal himself.

A diesel truck is certainly a conversation piece in the family room. Uneek Luxury Tours

In the family room, a big rig chopped in half appears to be coming out of the wall. On the grill, a Superman logo pays tribute to one of O'Neal’s many nicknames and the fact that he’s a huge fan of the superhero. Painted on the fender is the word diesel, which references another nickname and also his 1993 rap album, “Shaq Diesel.”

The kitchen Uneek Luxury Tours

A double-sided stone fireplace is on the opposite wall and leads to the kitchen area, which features tons of cabinet space and top-of-the-line appliances.

For a formal dinner, O'Neal could share a meal with his family and friends in the exquisite dining room with seating for 16.

Formal dining room Uneek Luxury Tours

The great room comes with extra tall ceilings (perfect for the 7-foot-1-inch O'Neal) and a marble fireplace.

Shaq doesn't have to worry about bumping his head on these ceilings. Uneek Luxury Tours

The house has plenty of facilities to keep you entertained, including a sparkling swimming pool with a rock waterfall, a boat dock, a movie theater with a bar and a 6,000-square-foot indoor basketball court (we wouldn’t expect anything less).

The swimming pool features a waterfall. Uneek Luxury Tours

The new owner will get to play on the same court as a basketball legend. Uneek Luxury Tours

There’s also a cool aquarium room, which features a saltwater triangular fish tank.

This Egyptian-themed room has an aquarium in it. Uneek Luxury Tours

And when it’s time to wind down, the master bedroom features a cozy fireplace, a projector and gorgeous views from the walls of windows. Plus, there’s a four-room walk-in closet, along with his-and-hers bathrooms.

The master bedroom Uneek Luxury Tours

With all its luxe features, this home seems like a slam dunk!

See more pictures of the property at Sotheby’s International Realty.