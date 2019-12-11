See this mudroom go from grimy to gorgeous after a DIY makeover

The mudroom is one of the first places visitors see when entering a home, but for one family, it was an eyesore.

Before: This mudroom had definitely seen better days. Rebecca Nestingen/ Spruced Nest

Rebecca Nestingen of Woodbury, Minnesota, decided it was time to make over the area with a do-it-yourself project. And now, the once “sad and neglected” space, as she described it, is warm, cozy and totally functional.

“The room was cold during the winter because it was unheated so it was essentially only used as a storage space for miscellaneous items overflowing from the garage,” Nestingen told TODAY Home, adding that there was also damage to the drywall and door jamb from their late dog.

Over six weeks, she spruced up the space by fixing the door and wall and giving the room a fresh coat of paint and adding a new floor.

She also added a bench and storage options to catch all of the family’s coats, boots and bags.