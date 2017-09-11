Sold! Katharine Hepburn's former waterfront mansion has a new owner
Satinder Haer
After years on and off the market, Katharine Hepburn’s famous Long Island Sound residence has finally found a new owner. The property — most recently listed for $14.8 million in 2015 — sold for $11.5 million to an unknown buyer at the end of August.
Despite being known as Katharine Hepburn’s beloved estate, architect and construction CEO Frank Sciame has actually owned the home since 2003. Sciame renovated the three-story mansion in 2005 and was attempting to sell it since 2011.
The Connecticut seaside home is where Katharine Hepburn spent family vacations and returned often throughout her life, and even where she spent her final days.
The acting legend’s parents bought the property in the Fenwick section of Old Saybrook, Connecticut around 1913, when Hepburn was a child. The home was washed away by a hurricane in 1938, several years after she had won her first Academy Award.
The actress dug her mother’s silver out of the sand and rebuilt the home, creating the brick structure that still stands along the banks of Long Island Sound today.
Bathed in white with stunning water views, the home’s interior encompasses 8,368 square feet over three floors. It has six bedrooms, each with its own bath, plus one and a half more bathrooms and seven fireplaces.
The current owners renovated the home and lifted the structure 5 feet to protect it from water damage.
The home sits on 1.47 acres with a private beach where The New York Times says Hepburn took a daily dip no matter the season. There’s also a private dock and pond.
Photos by Peter Harron, courtesy of William Pitt and Julia B. Fee Sotheby’s International Realty.