When Katharine Hepburn was new to Hollywood, for some five years she rented this deluxe hacienda that's got all the makings of a celebrity abode. In fact, she wasn't the only actor to live in it — horror film star Boris Karloff of "Frankenstein" fame also called this place home.

This 1927 home has Hollywood history: Katharine Hepburn lived in it, as did horror actor Boris Karloff. Jim Bartsch

The hacienda-style oasis, which is currently on the market for $8.995 million, sits on an ultra-secluded estate in Los Angeles’ Coldwater Canyon.

The home features exposed wood-beams for the ultimate charm. Jim Bartsch

The property has tons of natural sunlight thanks to its walls of windows. But it also feels extremely cozy and intimate with its warm accents like the wood beamed ceilings.

The living room features a cozy wood-burning fireplace. Jim Bartsch

In total, you'll find six wood-burning fireplaces throughout the home, plus two outside.

Alfresco pizza party, anyone? Jim Bartsch

The swimming pool Jim Bartsch

In the mood to entertain? There's a pizza oven in the courtyard, near the sparkling swimming pool, making it a great place to throw a party. But if you want to host your guests inside, there's also a gorgeous wooden bar that sits in a skylighted nook.

The home comes with its own bar. Jim Bartsch

An eat-in kitchen combines rustic charm with chef-grade appliances.

The kitchen feels so charming! Jim Bartsch

The home boasts five bedrooms and six bathrooms, the latter updated with new features that feel luxe and modern.

The master suite has its own fireplace, large seating area, French doors opening to the outdoors, and a bathroom with an extravagantly large tub plus a separate shower with seating.

One of the home's five bedrooms Jim Bartsch

The bathroom feels chic and tranquil. Jim Bartsch

Other property details include thick, whitewashed masonry walls and red tile floors. The home is situated on nearly an acre on what remains a quiet street offering lots of privacy.

This story was originally published August 17, 2015.