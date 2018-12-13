Get the latest from TODAY
Diamonds may be a girl’s best friend, but if we’re being honest, we’d much prefer this house instead.
Legendary actress and singer Marilyn Monroe once called this gorgeous Mediterranean-style property home, and now the four-bedroom, four-and-a-half bathroom is on the market for a lucky buyer to own a piece of Hollywood history.
According to the listing from Neal Baddin of Coldwell Banker Residential Brokerage, Monroe lived in the house with New York Yankees superstar Joe DiMaggio in 1953. The couple married in 1954 and divorced nine months later, but we’re sure they had some wedded bliss moments in there.
Back in the day, the rent was only $237, according to an old check Monroe signed in January of 1953. But these days, it’s worth a lot more. The current asking price for the 3,335 square foot house is $2.695 million.
You get a lot for the money, too. Located in the Hollywood Hills of Los Angeles, California, the property sits behind privacy gates surrounded by lush landscaping and deep canyon views from all rooms.
In the open and airy living room, you’ll find vaulted wood-beamed ceilings, a statement light fixture and brick fireplace. A set of French doors opens out to a large terrace that looks like a lovely place to dine alfresco while taking in the stunning scenery.
The kitchen, which has been remodeled, features rich wooden cabinetry, modern appliances and tile floors.
A dining room flows seamlessly from the kitchen and also has access to the outdoor terrace.
The bedrooms are all crisp with white walls and plenty of sunshine seeping through.
And the house also has one of the most charming bathrooms we’ve seen to date, complete with a wooden vanity, painted sink and vintage-style tub.
The home has its own grotto-like pool and spa that looks out onto a jaw-dropping view.
See more pictures of this gorgeous house at the listing.