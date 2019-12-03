Looks like Clark Griswold may have some competition when it comes to over-the-top Christmas decorations. New York City’s Rolf’s German Restaurant has become a holiday attraction in itself thanks to its 15,000 holiday ornaments and 100,000 lights hung inside the space.

According to Business Insider, the restaurant’s manager Suhal Uddin says the holiday spectacular costs the restaurant between $60,000 and $65,000 each year.

And if you’re the type of person who rolls your eyes at Christmas decorations being put up too early, you may want to skip this part of the story. The restaurant begins stringing the lights and hanging the ornaments during the last week of September. Since it’s so elaborate, it takes six men working overnight for five nights a week for six weeks to get everything into place, according to the article. Diners can expect a complete scene by Nov. 1.

In addition to the ornaments and lights, you’ll see thousands of icicle decorations hanging from the ceiling, as well as 800 dolls that watch over the crowd.

New York City lifestyle blogger Krista Robertson of Covering the Bases wrote about her experience at the famous restaurant in 2015, describing a two-and-a-half hour wait during the peak season (right now), adding that it took her 15 minutes just to get into the door.

The menu features popular German cuisine such as wiener schnitzel and smoked bratwurst, however Robertson suggests the ideal way to experience the place is to have drinks there before going somewhere else for dinner.

If this sounds like something you want to check out, you might want to wait until the spring when it won't be as busy with the holiday crowd. Yes, they keep the holiday decorations up until the end of May … kind of like that one neighbor everyone has in their neighborhood.