'The Goonies' house is for sale. See inside the iconic movie home

Fans of "The Goonies" can now own the classic Victorian-style home where the Goonies planned their treasure hunt for One-Eyed Willie's gold.
The 2,336-square-foot home in Astoria, Oregon, was listed by Jordan Miller of John L. Scott Real Estate earlier this month — 37 years after the fun kids adventure flick hit theaters in 1985.
The home's list price? $1.65 million.
Fans may remember that the two-story home provided key plot points in "The Goonies," which was directed by Richard Donner, and told the story of two brothers, Mikey (Sean Astin) and Brandon (Josh Brolin), who are determined to save their family's home from a wealthy developer's demolition.
After finding an ancient treasure map in the home's attic, the duo — joined by a ragtag team of pals played by Martha Plimpton, Corey Feldman, Ke Huy Quan, Jeff Cohen and Kerri Green — set out on a treasure hunt, doing battle with the dastardly Fratelli crime family along the way.
Built in 1896, the historic three-bedroom, two-bathroom home "comes fully loaded with history, nostalgia and iconic level of fame," Miller writes in his listing.
The home features period details, including wood floors, double-pane windows, a claw-foot tub and a large wraparound porch, along with modern amenities such as skylights in several rooms, a kitchen dishwasher and a gas fireplace.
It also boasts plenty of spaces for future Goonies to gather, including a living room, family room, dining room and a covered porch outside.
The nearby Oregon coast and the Pacific Ocean can be seen from large windows all around the home, as Miller points out in his listing.
“Every level of this home has clear views of the bay, the bridge and the city,” he writes. “Each spectacular season will be a welcome change as you get to experience all the Oregon Coast has to offer from the comfort of your own home.”
In 2020, stars of "The Goonies" lived up to their "Goonies never say die!" motto when they reunited virtually to reminisce about making the movie.
The special get-together also featured a guest appearance from singer Cyndi Lauper, who sang the movie’s feel-good theme song, “The Goonies ‘R’ Good Enough.”