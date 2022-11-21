'The Goonies' house is for sale. See inside the iconic movie home

Fans of "The Goonies" can now own the classic Victorian-style home where the Goonies planned their treasure hunt for One-Eyed Willie's gold.

The 2,336-square-foot home in Astoria, Oregon, was listed by Jordan Miller of John L. Scott Real Estate earlier this month — 37 years after the fun kids adventure flick hit theaters in 1985.

The home's list price? $1.65 million.

The historic 1896 home features period details like wood floors and double-pane windows. Courtesy Reto Media / Jordan Miller

Fans may remember that the two-story home provided key plot points in "The Goonies," which was directed by Richard Donner, and told the story of two brothers, Mikey (Sean Astin) and Brandon (Josh Brolin), who are determined to save their family's home from a wealthy developer's demolition.

Actors Collection Christophel / Alamy Stock Photo

After finding an ancient treasure map in the home's attic, the duo — joined by a ragtag team of pals played by Martha Plimpton, Corey Feldman, Ke Huy Quan, Jeff Cohen and Kerri Green — set out on a treasure hunt, doing battle with the dastardly Fratelli crime family along the way.