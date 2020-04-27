'Goonies' reunion! Watch the cast's virtual tribute 35 years later

The Goonies still never say die!

The original cast of "The Goonies" got together Monday for a virtual reunion hosted by actor Josh Gad on his new YouTube series, "Reunited Apart." The 1985 adventure flick tells the story of a group of kids who set out to find a long-lost pirate fortune after they discover an ancient treasure map. Along the way, they battle the Fratellis, a dastardly crime family, who are also searching for the gold.

Superfan Gad called the movie "'the Godfather of its generation."

The tribute, which raised funds for The Center For Disaster Philanthropy, featured Sean Astin (Mikey) Josh Brolin (Brand), Corey Feldman (Mouth), Kerri Green (Andy), Jonathan Ke Quan (Data), Martha Plimpton (Stef), Jeff Cohen (Chunk), Robert Davi (Jake Fratelli) and Joe Pantoliano (Francis Fratelli). Also joining the chat were director Richard Donner, writer Chris Columbus and producer Steven Spielberg.

The cast of "The Goonies" reunited to share their memories of working together on the 1985 kids adventure movie. Josh Gad/YouTube

The cast members shared favorite memories of filming together, and also reenacted some of the movie's most memorable scenes. Astin delivered his "Troy's bucket" monologue just as earnestly as he did three decades ago, and Feldman launched into his poignant wishing well speech with just as much heart.

Jonathan Ke Quan, who played Data in the film, also co-starred with Harrison Ford in "Indiana Jones and the Temple of Doom." Josh Gad/YouTube

The reunion also included plenty of laughter.

When Quan was asked which he enjoyed more, playing Data in "The Goonies" or Short Round in "Indiana Jones and the Temple of Doom," he quipped that he was out of time because he had to "jump on an Indiana Jones Zoom thing with Harrison Ford."

"I feel extremely fortunate to be a part of these two amazing movies," he added more seriously.

Cohen, who gave up acting to study law, said leaving Hollywood wasn't hard since he'd "reached the pinnacle of entertainment by playing the role of Chunk."

When someone noted Cohen's slimmed-down frame, the former actor — who put on a Hawaiian shirt in honor of his old character — joked, "Yes it is true, I did go from Chunk to the hunk that you now see in front of you."

Cyndi Lauper, who sang the movie's theme song, said she liked that the film celebrated underdogs. Josh Gad/YouTube

The reunion also featured a guest appearance from singer Cyndi Lauper, who belted out the movie's feel-good theme song, "The Goonies 'R' Good Enough."

"For me, the Goonies was kind of a ‘Our Gang’ kind of thing ... It was one of those incredible underdog movies where you’re always rooting for the underdog, and it was funny," said Lauper.

Spielberg shared his own favorite "Goonies" memory, which took place after the movie wrapped.

Director Donner had grown exhausted from working with such a "high energy" group of young actors, Spielberg recalled. "By the end of the movie, the last two weeks, Richard just kept saying ‘Oh my God, I got two weeks to go and I can’t wait to finish. I’m going to go to my house in Hawaii and I’m going to get away from all this noise," he said.

"So, right after we wrapped the film, I took the whole cast and I put them on American Airlines and sent them to Donner’s house in Hawaii," Spielberg said, laughing. He added that the cast got to Donner's house before Donner himself arrived home.

The movie's stars recalled Donner opening the door to his home and being shocked by all all of them waiting to surprise him in his living room.

"He dropped to his knees. He turned white as a sheet," recalled Plimpton.

