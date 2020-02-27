Sloth would be proud! Town set to honor 35th anniversary of 'The Goonies'

Sign up for our newsletter

Hey, you guys — “The Goonies” is gearing up for a big milestone.

The Oregon town where a big "chunk" of the classic ‘80s movie was shot will host a tribute to it over the course of an entire weekend in June.

Astoria, Oregon, will be home to all things “Goonies” from June 5 to 7, reports fan site The Goondocks. The film was released June 7, 1985.

Sloth, played in "The Goonies" by the late John Matuszak, remains one of the '80s most popular film characters. Courtesy Everett Collection

The weekend will feature a treasure trove of activities that Chester Copperpot himself would love, including screenings of the movie, talks by various crew members and tours of shooting locations. There will also be group Truffle Shuffles, concerts, a scavenger hunt and costume contests.

Cast members will be invited to appear, although no one has been confirmed.

Astoria held a similar event for the movie’s 30th anniversary in 2015 and the film’s cast has reunited several times over the years.

Jeff Cohen, Robert Davi, Corey Feldman, Richard Donner, Mike Fenton, Lupe Ontiveros, Joe Pantoliano and Jonathan Ke Quan attend "The Goonies" 25th Anniversary event held at Warner Bros. Studios on Oct. 27, 2010 in Burbank, California. Michael Tran / FilmMagic

Talk of a sequel has long been a rumor. Last year, though, star Corey Feldman shot down any hope of that happening.

“There’s no status,” he told Us Weekly about the possibility of another film. “I’m sorry. It makes me sad too.”

Like the Goonies themselves, though, fans should never say die. A TV pilot about a teacher who tries to re-create "The Goonies" has been given the green light at Fox, according to The Hollywood Reporter.