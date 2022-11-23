You can now rent Taylor Swift's former townhouse from her song 'Cornelia Street'

"Cornelia Street" is considered one of Taylor Swift’s most vulnerable songs.

In the song, which debuted on her seventh album "Lover," Swift sings that she'll "never walk Cornelia Street" again – but that doesn't mean you can't.

Swift's recognizable New York townhouse, located on Cornelia Street in the Greenwich Village neighborhood of Manhattan, is officially on the market.

Dramatic high ceilings make a statement throughout the listing Al Siedman/VHT for The Corcoran Group

While we can't promise Joe Alwyn, Swift's longtime boyfriend, will be there ready to sweep you off your feet, we do have a few facts about Swift's former home below.

This luxury townhouse boasts four bedrooms and seven (yes, seven) bathrooms. Once a carriage house built in 1870, the home now has a drive-right-in garage, gym and pool, among other amenities.

An indoor pool fit for a queen like Taylor Swift Al Siedman/VHT for The Corcoran Group

Corcoran Real Estate Group called out Swift's song in the property listing for 23 Cornelia Street, which is available to rent for a cool $45,000 per month.

"Yes, this is the house that the song built," the listing reads, referencing the lyric, "I rent a place on Cornelia Street." The townhouse, according to the listing, is "famous as one-time home of superstar Taylor Swift."

Natural light pours in through floor-to-ceiling windows of the historic townhouse Al Siedman/VHT for The Corcoran Group

The listing goes into further detail about Swift's New York estate, including its bedroom with private terraces overlooking Greenwich Village; "dramatic" tall ceilings, gas and wood fireplaces, a roof deck and a wine fridge.

Looking at the pictures, you can see what Swift envisioned when she sang, "Sat on the roof, you and I” in “Cornelia Street.”

Rooftop with a view, indeed. Al Siedman/VHT for The Corcoran Group

Corcoran also posted a tour of the listing on TikTok, and in the comments, Swifties have expressed their thoughts on the interior design, as well as the price point.

"I wonder if it's more expensive than my Taylor Swift tickets," one user commented, referencing The Great Ticketmaster Debacle of November 2022. Ticketmaster crashed as people tried to purchase tickets for the singer's upcoming Eras Stadium Tour, causing disappointment and frustration among fans.

So, if you have $45,000 monthly laying around and you're not sure how to use it, you can either contact this writer directly for her Venmo username, or you can live in Swift's old quarters and have a "Cornelia Street" romance of your own.