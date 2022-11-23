IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.

The savings start now! 100 Black Friday deals from Amazon, Target and more

You can now rent Taylor Swift's former townhouse from her song 'Cornelia Street'

Live just like Taylor Swift for just $45,000 a month.
Taylor Swift attends the 2022 MTV VMAs at Prudential Center on August 28, 2022 in Newark, New Jersey.
Taylor Swift attends the 2022 MTV VMAs at Prudential Center on August 28, 2022 in Newark, New Jersey. Dimitrios Kambouris / Getty Images for MTV
By Madeline Merinuk

"Cornelia Street" is considered one of Taylor Swift’s most vulnerable songs.

In the song, which debuted on her seventh album "Lover," Swift sings that she'll "never walk Cornelia Street" again – but that doesn't mean you can't.

Swift's recognizable New York townhouse, located on Cornelia Street in the Greenwich Village neighborhood of Manhattan, is officially on the market.

Dramatic high ceilings make a statement throughout the listing
Dramatic high ceilings make a statement throughout the listingAl Siedman/VHT for The Corcoran Group

While we can't promise Joe Alwyn, Swift's longtime boyfriend, will be there ready to sweep you off your feet, we do have a few facts about Swift's former home below.

This luxury townhouse boasts four bedrooms and seven (yes, seven) bathrooms. Once a carriage house built in 1870, the home now has a drive-right-in garage, gym and pool, among other amenities.

An indoor pool fit for a queen like Taylor Swift
An indoor pool fit for a queen like Taylor Swift Al Siedman/VHT for The Corcoran Group

Corcoran Real Estate Group called out Swift's song in the property listing for 23 Cornelia Street, which is available to rent for a cool $45,000 per month.

"Yes, this is the house that the song built," the listing reads, referencing the lyric, "I rent a place on Cornelia Street." The townhouse, according to the listing, is "famous as one-time home of superstar Taylor Swift."

Natural light pours in through floor-to-ceiling windows of the historic townhouse
Natural light pours in through floor-to-ceiling windows of the historic townhouseAl Siedman/VHT for The Corcoran Group

The listing goes into further detail about Swift's New York estate, including its bedroom with private terraces overlooking Greenwich Village; "dramatic" tall ceilings, gas and wood fireplaces, a roof deck and a wine fridge.

Looking at the pictures, you can see what Swift envisioned when she sang, "Sat on the roof, you and I” in “Cornelia Street.”

Rooftop with a view, indeed.
Rooftop with a view, indeed.Al Siedman/VHT for The Corcoran Group

Corcoran also posted a tour of the listing on TikTok, and in the comments, Swifties have expressed their thoughts on the interior design, as well as the price point.

"I wonder if it's more expensive than my Taylor Swift tickets," one user commented, referencing The Great Ticketmaster Debacle of November 2022. Ticketmaster crashed as people tried to purchase tickets for the singer's upcoming Eras Stadium Tour, causing disappointment and frustration among fans.

So, if you have $45,000 monthly laying around and you're not sure how to use it, you can either contact this writer directly for her Venmo username, or you can live in Swift's old quarters and have a "Cornelia Street" romance of your own.

Madeline Merinuk

Madeline Merinuk is a writer and newsletter editor at TODAY.com where she reports on pop culture, lifestyle and trending news. She's a graduate of Hofstra University with a B.A. in Journalism.