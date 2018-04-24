They started by painting the wall that runs outside of their home, because it was "in disrepair" and they wanted it to look nice.

The couple said they even asked permission from the city to paint the wall, and were told it was OK.

"So we went ahead and started having the wall painted by an artist who has his work shown throughout South America," Nemhauser said.

They chose Van Gogh because their son, who has autism, is a fan — and they hoped that the mural would come in handy if he ever wandered far from home.

Nancy Nemhauser and her husband, Lubomir Jastrzebski, said the mural benefits their son, who has autism.

"God forbid he were to be in a situation where he did not have the ability to articulate his address, we're hoping that he would have the ability to at least say that he belongs at the Van Gogh house," Nemhauser said.

The couple added that their son loves the look of the house.

"There's some magical connection I think between Van Gogh and autistic kids, because Van Gogh was possibly also autistic," Jastrzebski said.

After they painted the wall, Nemhauser and Jastrzebski said they got a citation from the city stating that the wall painting was considered graffiti, and that the wall must match the house. That's when they decided to paint the entire house to look like "Starry Night" — knowing that's not quite what the city had in mind, but confident that they weren't breaking any law.