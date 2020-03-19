#KeepBusyTODAY: See a list of activities and resources you can get in your home

Make the most of your extra time in the house with these online activities.

/ Source: TODAY
By TODAY

Amid the coronavirus pandemic, many people are spending much more time at home, either alone or with family, and are looking for some fun things to do.

We've got you covered with some resources that will help you pass the time and #KeepBusyTODAY.

Fitness

Arts

Music

Nature

Mindfulness

  • Sanity & Self app: includes therapy sessions, self-guided meditations & tools to help you sleep (first week free).
  • Calm App: for sleep and meditation
  • Headspace app: for sleep and meditation (first two weeks free).
  • Your Meditation Station - Shine offers audio sessions for stress and anxiety.
  • Reflectly is a personal journal and diary that aims to teach you how to reduce stress.
  • Endel offers music and sounds to help you fall asleep.

Kids

  • Scholastic released a Free Virtual Learning Resource Center.
  • ‘Little Rebels’ is offering free online Instagram Live music classes for young kids at 11:30am on Monday, Wednesday and Friday. They’re also continuously adding new live art classes and story time.
  • Go Noodle gets kids up and moving to fun, engaging content and games. Every dance party, yoga session, mindfulness activity, and game session is an opportunity for kids to wake up their bodies, engage their minds, and be their best. They’re offering over 100 free videos.
  • Hi Sawyer curates hundreds of online classes to help little ones learn at home and stay busy. Virtual music classes, coding, yoga, streaming storytime, online lessons, and art workshops for all ages.
  • National Geographic Kids is free and is a great resource with fun and educational quizzes, videos, and articles to keep kids busy while helping them learn.
  • Kennedy Center Artist-In-Residence Mo Willems is hosting a live drawing session at noon each day. Old sessions will also be available and archived.
  • Adventure Valley Day Camp in Vaughan is doing daily “Camp At Home” activities via Facebook and Instagram, including Lego challenges and Facebook Live video fitness classes for kids.
  • Fuel The Brain is a website dedicated to bringing you high-quality educational games, guides and printables that relate to core standards in elementary education.

Culinary

  • Our TODAY Food team has curated a team of industry professionals ranging from food stylists, cookbook authors, chefs, sommeliers, culinary producers and on-air personalities to unite, inspire and create a sense of community during this time.
  • Everyday at 5:30 ET, these culinary all stars will be sharing recipes, tips and general culinary knowledge via Instagram live stories to inspire others through virtual cooking.

FRIDAY 3/20

—Gina Ferwerda (@ginaferwerda) makes asparagus crust white chicken pizza

—Kristen Little (@klittlecakes) makes paleo power bites

—Alejandro Mazza (@alejandro_mazza) makes the perfect negroni

SATURDAY 3/21

—Anthony Contrino (@anthonyissaucy) makes chocolate cake 2 ways

—Jessica Damuck (@jessdamuck) makes pantry salad

—Kelly Paige (@kellympaige) makes greek rice bake

—Chad Boyd (@chadwickboyd) makes cast iron everything bagel roast chicken & potatoes

SUNDAY 3/22

—Katie Still (@katie.stilo) makes chicken marsala and mashed potatoes

—Grill dads (@thegrilldads) make French onion brisket soup

—Mallary Santucci (@mallarysantucci) makes puttanesca

MONDAY 3/23

Stay tuned!

TUESDAY 3/24

—Bella Flor (@chefbellaflor) makes crispy sweet potato, black bean and poblano enchiladas

TODAY