KeepBusyTODAY: See a list of activities and resources you can get in your home

Amid the coronavirus pandemic, many people are spending much more time at home, either alone or with family, and are looking for some fun things to do.

We've got you covered with some resources that will help you pass the time and #KeepBusyTODAY.

Fitness

Arts

Music

Nature

Google Arts & Culture has teamed up with five national parks in the U.S. so people can enjoy the beauty of the natural world while sitting safely on their couch. (Kenai Fjords National Park, Alaska; Hawai’i Volcanoes National Park, Hawaii; Carlsbad Caverns National Park, New Mexico; Bryce Canyon National Park, Utah)

Check out “Live Views” from the Georgia Aquarium — from sea otters to beluga whales and even penguins.

Mindfulness

Sanity & Self app: includes therapy sessions, self-guided meditations & tools to help you sleep (first week free).

Calm App: for sleep and meditation

Headspace app: for sleep and meditation (first two weeks free).

Your Meditation Station - Shine offers audio sessions for stress and anxiety.

Reflectly is a personal journal and diary that aims to teach you how to reduce stress.

Endel offers music and sounds to help you fall asleep.

Kids

Culinary

Our TODAY Food team has curated a team of industry professionals ranging from food stylists, cookbook authors, chefs, sommeliers, culinary producers and on-air personalities to unite, inspire and create a sense of community during this time.

Everyday at 5:30 ET, these culinary all stars will be sharing recipes, tips and general culinary knowledge via Instagram live stories to inspire others through virtual cooking.

FRIDAY 3/20

—Gina Ferwerda (@ginaferwerda) makes asparagus crust white chicken pizza

—Kristen Little (@klittlecakes) makes paleo power bites

—Alejandro Mazza (@alejandro_mazza) makes the perfect negroni

SATURDAY 3/21

—Anthony Contrino (@anthonyissaucy) makes chocolate cake 2 ways

—Jessica Damuck (@jessdamuck) makes pantry salad

—Kelly Paige (@kellympaige) makes greek rice bake

—Chad Boyd (@chadwickboyd) makes cast iron everything bagel roast chicken & potatoes

SUNDAY 3/22

—Katie Still (@katie.stilo) makes chicken marsala and mashed potatoes

—Grill dads (@thegrilldads) make French onion brisket soup

—Mallary Santucci (@mallarysantucci) makes puttanesca

MONDAY 3/23

Stay tuned!

TUESDAY 3/24

—Bella Flor (@chefbellaflor) makes crispy sweet potato, black bean and poblano enchiladas