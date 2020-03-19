KeepBusyTODAY: See a list of activities and resources you can get in your home

Amid the coronavirus pandemic, many people are spending much more time at home, either alone or with family, and are looking for some fun things to do.
We've got you covered with some resources that will help you pass the time and #KeepBusyTODAY.
Fitness
- “The Class” by Taryn Toomey: online or download the app. (14-day free trial)
- Obe Fitness: online or download the app. (7-day free trial. Also have classes for kids!)
- Melissa Wood Health: 7-day free trial.
- Core Power Yoga: Free full-length classes.
- Alo Moves: Follow along to free, full-length classes on YouTube.
Arts
- John ‘Letterboxd’ — a social network for film lovers where you can track films you’ve watched, review them and send recommendations to friends.
- The Metropolitan Opera will livestream some of its greatest past performances at 7:30 p.m. each night on their website. The performances will be available until the next afternoon. (Can watch online or via the opera's app for Apple, Amazon, Roku, or Samsung Smart TV.
- Many museum have virtual tours for guests around the world to enjoy: The Louvre, National Gallery of Art, Guggeinheim Museum, British Museum, London, Guggeinheim Museum, New York, National Gallery of Art, Washington, D.C., Musée d’Orsay, Paris, National Museum of Modern and Contemporary Art, Seoul, Pergamon Museum, Berlin, Rijksmuseum, Amsterdam, Van Gogh Museum, Amsterdam, The J. Paul Getty Museum, Los Angeles, Uffizi Gallery, Florence, MASP, São Paulo, National Museum of Anthropology, Mexico City, The Lourve, Paris.
- Broadway on PBS is streaming shows like "The Sound of Music", "Kinky Boots", "Much Ado About Nothing", and Rodgers & Hammerstein’s "The King and I." (You will have to sign up for a PBS Passport, which is $5 per month donation or a $60 donation.)
- The Actors Fund is producing online mini-Broadway shows every day to help entertain those stuck inside while also helping to raise money for the nonprofit organization (the videos are free to watch, but they are also asking viewers to consider donating to The Actors Fund). (The shows will be produced daily at the traditional theater times of 2 and 8 pm ET. And each star will be “singing a mix of their hit songs and/or something unexpected.” You can watch LIVE on their YouTube channel here!)
Music
- Artists have flocked to Instagram to share their their talents and bring a little joy to the millions of people who are self-quarantined in their homes. Thanks to Global Citizen and The World Health Organization's "Together, At Home" campaign, stars like John Legend and Coldplay's Chris Martin have come together to perform from the comfort of their homes. This list will surely be growing!
- John Legend spent an hour playing viewers' song requests on the piano. Wife Chrissy Teigen supported him nearby while there was even an appearance by baby Luna.
- Chris Martin of Coldplay not only performed for his fans, but also shared how he’s been affected by and coping with coronavirus pandemic.
- Keith Urban broadcast from the warehouse where he stores all of his tour equipment. His wife Nicole Kidman also made an appearance.
- Pink performed while also giving viewers a piano lesson.
- Charlie Puth shared a video of his at-home vocal practice. John Legend then nominated him for the next live Instagram concert so stay tuned for more!
Nature
- Google Arts & Culture has teamed up with five national parks in the U.S. so people can enjoy the beauty of the natural world while sitting safely on their couch. (Kenai Fjords National Park, Alaska; Hawai’i Volcanoes National Park, Hawaii; Carlsbad Caverns National Park, New Mexico; Bryce Canyon National Park, Utah)
- Check out “Live Views” from the Georgia Aquarium — from sea otters to beluga whales and even penguins.
Mindfulness
- Sanity & Self app: includes therapy sessions, self-guided meditations & tools to help you sleep (first week free).
- Calm App: for sleep and meditation
- Headspace app: for sleep and meditation (first two weeks free).
- Your Meditation Station - Shine offers audio sessions for stress and anxiety.
- Reflectly is a personal journal and diary that aims to teach you how to reduce stress.
- Endel offers music and sounds to help you fall asleep.
Kids
- Scholastic released a Free Virtual Learning Resource Center.
- ‘Little Rebels’ is offering free online Instagram Live music classes for young kids at 11:30am on Monday, Wednesday and Friday. They’re also continuously adding new live art classes and story time.
- Go Noodle gets kids up and moving to fun, engaging content and games. Every dance party, yoga session, mindfulness activity, and game session is an opportunity for kids to wake up their bodies, engage their minds, and be their best. They’re offering over 100 free videos.
- Hi Sawyer curates hundreds of online classes to help little ones learn at home and stay busy. Virtual music classes, coding, yoga, streaming storytime, online lessons, and art workshops for all ages.
- National Geographic Kids is free and is a great resource with fun and educational quizzes, videos, and articles to keep kids busy while helping them learn.
- Kennedy Center Artist-In-Residence Mo Willems is hosting a live drawing session at noon each day. Old sessions will also be available and archived.
- Adventure Valley Day Camp in Vaughan is doing daily “Camp At Home” activities via Facebook and Instagram, including Lego challenges and Facebook Live video fitness classes for kids.
- Fuel The Brain is a website dedicated to bringing you high-quality educational games, guides and printables that relate to core standards in elementary education.
Culinary
- Our TODAY Food team has curated a team of industry professionals ranging from food stylists, cookbook authors, chefs, sommeliers, culinary producers and on-air personalities to unite, inspire and create a sense of community during this time.
- Everyday at 5:30 ET, these culinary all stars will be sharing recipes, tips and general culinary knowledge via Instagram live stories to inspire others through virtual cooking.
FRIDAY 3/20
—Gina Ferwerda (@ginaferwerda) makes asparagus crust white chicken pizza
—Kristen Little (@klittlecakes) makes paleo power bites
—Alejandro Mazza (@alejandro_mazza) makes the perfect negroni
SATURDAY 3/21
—Anthony Contrino (@anthonyissaucy) makes chocolate cake 2 ways
—Jessica Damuck (@jessdamuck) makes pantry salad
—Kelly Paige (@kellympaige) makes greek rice bake
—Chad Boyd (@chadwickboyd) makes cast iron everything bagel roast chicken & potatoes
SUNDAY 3/22
—Katie Still (@katie.stilo) makes chicken marsala and mashed potatoes
—Grill dads (@thegrilldads) make French onion brisket soup
—Mallary Santucci (@mallarysantucci) makes puttanesca
MONDAY 3/23
Stay tuned!
TUESDAY 3/24
—Bella Flor (@chefbellaflor) makes crispy sweet potato, black bean and poblano enchiladas