Justin Bieber is apparently hoping that one of his 119 million Instagram followers will buy his Beverly Hills mansion.

The singer, who just had a second wedding with wife Hailey Bieber, shared 13 photos Friday on Instagram, giving his fans an inside look at the couple's lavish $8.5 million home, which is nicknamed The Tropics.

"I think I wanna sell my home in Beverly Hills. Who wants it?" Bieber wrote in one caption.

The five-bedroom, seven-bathroom mansion includes a wine cellar and a home theater, among other features, according to the Los Angeles Times.

Bieber tried to sweeten the deal in another post, writing, "I'll sell it with all the furniture. MAKE AN OFFER."

In one photo, the "I Don't Care" singer appears to lounge on a light blue couch in his living room next to two cats. The room includes a piece of artwork with the words "I love you!" written in black.

In another photo, Bieber showed off a stairwell wall lined with skateboards. The house also comes with a basketball arcade game.

Justin and Hailey married a year ago in a courthouse ceremony. The couple tied the knot again late last month in a South Carolina wedding in front of their family and friends.

There's no word yet on whether Bieber is officially putting his house on the market, but as one of the most followed celebrities on Instagram, it's a safe bet that at least a few of his followers are dreaming of making him an offer.