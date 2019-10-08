Here comes the bride!

Hailey Bieber just shared new photos from her wedding to Justin Bieber, including pictures of her stunning dress.

Bieber, 22, wore an off-the-shoulder gown with long sleeves, lace detailing and an epic train. She swept her blond hair into a simple updo with a center part and accessorized the look with understated drop earrings.

There was even a message of commitment embroidered into the edge of her long veil: “Till death do us part.”

The gown was custom designed for her by Virgil Abloh, founder of the Milan-based label Off-White.

Abloh shared a sketch of the dress on Instagram.

“When @haileybieber asks if you want to design a wedding dress ... that’s a ‘yes,’” the designer wrote in a recent post.

Bieber sent Abloh a sweet thank you note for designing the custom gown.

“Thank you for making my vision come to life and creating my dream dress,” she wrote on Instagram. “You and your @off____white team are incredible and I’m forever grateful I got to wear your beautiful creation.”

Meanwhile, her husband looked dapper in a classic tuxedo.

Hailey and Justin Bieber have been legally married for more than a year now — they tied the knot in a quiet civil ceremony last fall — but they recently held a more traditional wedding in South Carolina to celebrate with family and friends.

The Biebers (who actually met right here on TODAY about 10 years ago) opened up about their first year of married life in a Vogue interview earlier this year.

Hailey said she and Justin have experienced ups and downs over the past year, just like any young couple, but that she is “fighting to do this the right way, to build a healthy relationship.”

“We’re really young, and that’s a scary aspect,” she said. “We’re going to change a lot. But we’re committed to growing together and supporting each other in those changes. That’s how I look at it. At the end of the day, too, he’s my best friend.”

The couple looked happier and more in love than ever during their recent wedding ceremony. Here’s to many more beautiful days to come!