How to update a simple kitchen island for less than $50

“The original (kitchen) island was the definition of builder grade,” Hunt told TODAY Home. “It was painted the same color as our walls, which was close to our cabinets, but not quite. Because of that, it always looked unfinished to us.”

Another problem was that it was painted in a flat paint which meant it was susceptible to scuffs and scratches. “(The front of it) was covered in dark blue jean stains and was difficult to clean,” she said.

Trending stories,celebrity news and all the best of TODAY. This site is protected by recaptcha Privacy Policy | Terms of Service

Hunt decided to add some personal touches to the island, and the transformation took only one day to complete and cost a total of $45.