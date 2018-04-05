This 1 trick will make your old cookie sheet sparkle like new

Get the latest from TODAY Sign up for our newsletter SUBSCRIBE

It doesn’t take cookie sheets long to start looking pretty gross. Stains, burn marks and baked on crumbs may convince you to throw it out all together — but don't!

If it’s starting to feel like that old cookie sheet has seen one too many batches of treats, this home hack is here to save the day.

Don't worry, you won't even have to break a sweat while scrubbing. This method of using baking soda and hydrogen peroxide will break down the grime so that it's easy to wipe right off.