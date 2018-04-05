This 1 trick will make your old cookie sheet sparkle like new

Get the latest from TODAY
It doesn’t take cookie sheets long to start looking pretty gross. Stains, burn marks and baked on crumbs may convince you to throw it out all together — but don't!
If it’s starting to feel like that old cookie sheet has seen one too many batches of treats, this home hack is here to save the day.
Don't worry, you won't even have to break a sweat while scrubbing. This method of using baking soda and hydrogen peroxide will break down the grime so that it's easy to wipe right off.
Get the latest from TODAY
Watch the video above or follow these simple steps to get that cookie sheet shining like new.
1. Sprinkle baking soda on the pan.
Make sure you've really covered every corner of the sheet.
2. Pour hydrogen peroxide over the baking soda.
Sounds simple enough, right?
3. One more layer ...
Add more baking soda on top of the hydrogen peroxide.
4. Set the timer.
Allow that mixture to soak for two hours until you're ready to ...
5. Wipe!
Simply wipe all that grime away; no scrubbing required!
See, that wasn't too bad! And if you have a greasy pan that could use a wash, try this method below. All you need is a dryer sheet.