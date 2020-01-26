The house from 'Entourage' just sold — see inside the luxe abode

Sign up for our newsletter

It was used as the fictional home of Vincent Chase (played by Adrian Grenier) in HBO’s “Entourage,” and now the massive Tuscan-style estate will be home to a new owner. Sadly, best friends aren't included.

This house was filmed as Vincent Chase's home in HBO's "Entourage." Joel Danto at The Luxury Level

According to listing agent Jill Krutchik of Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices California Properties, both the interior and exterior were filmed extensively for the long-running HBO series.



"It was Vincent Chase's home throughout season 7 of the show," she told TODAY Home. "All of the interior shots purporting to be at the property were actually shot at the property."

The home was listed for $5.5 million in November 2019 and sold for $5.32 million in January, according to Zillow. Boasting over 9,000 square feet of space, the home is full of luxury details fit for a Hollywood star like Chase.

A personal entourage doesn't come with the house, but you can bring your own. Courtesy Everett Collection

A large great room is the hub of the house, featuring a family room on one end, anchored by a cozy wood-burning fireplace.

The large great room is the heart of the home. Joel Danto at The Luxury Level

On the other end, you’ll find a gourmet kitchen perfect for a Johnny “Drama” (played by Kevin Dillon) chef-type. The roomy space features oversized double islands, high-end appliances and dark wood cabinetry.

The gourmet kitchen Joel Danto at The Luxury Level

Rounding out the space is a bar, breakfast room, butler’s pantry and sun room.

Of course there’s a fancy media room, where you can watch all of the hot blockbusters in the privacy of your own home — or just binge "Entourage" in an immersive setting.

You can rewatch old episodes of "Entourage" in here. Joel Danto at The Luxury Level

The master suite has its own wing, complete with a fireplace and French doors that lead to a romantic outdoor patio.

The spacious master bedroom Joel Danto at The Luxury Level

There’s also a gigantic master bathroom that features dual vanities, a spa-like shower and a soaking tub.

This bathroom looks like an amazing retreat. Joel Danto at The Luxury Level

The outdoor space is made for entertaining with 2,000 square feet of covered loggia and verandas, while a sparkling swimming pool is the highlight of the backyard.

Invite all your Hollywood friends over for a pool party. Joel Danto at The Luxury Level

Other luxe amenities include a library, gym, smart home technology and a 4-car garage.

In total, there are 7 bedrooms and 10 bathrooms — plenty of space for your own personal entourage!