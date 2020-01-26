The house from 'Entourage' just sold — see inside the luxe abode

It was used as the fictional home of Vincent Chase (played by Adrian Grenier) in HBO’s “Entourage,” and now the massive Tuscan-style estate will be home to a new owner. Sadly, best friends aren't included.
According to listing agent Jill Krutchik of Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices California Properties, both the interior and exterior were filmed extensively for the long-running HBO series.
"It was Vincent Chase's home throughout season 7 of the show," she told TODAY Home. "All of the interior shots purporting to be at the property were actually shot at the property."
The home was listed for $5.5 million in November 2019 and sold for $5.32 million in January, according to Zillow. Boasting over 9,000 square feet of space, the home is full of luxury details fit for a Hollywood star like Chase.
A large great room is the hub of the house, featuring a family room on one end, anchored by a cozy wood-burning fireplace.
On the other end, you’ll find a gourmet kitchen perfect for a Johnny “Drama” (played by Kevin Dillon) chef-type. The roomy space features oversized double islands, high-end appliances and dark wood cabinetry.
Rounding out the space is a bar, breakfast room, butler’s pantry and sun room.
Of course there’s a fancy media room, where you can watch all of the hot blockbusters in the privacy of your own home — or just binge "Entourage" in an immersive setting.
The master suite has its own wing, complete with a fireplace and French doors that lead to a romantic outdoor patio.
There’s also a gigantic master bathroom that features dual vanities, a spa-like shower and a soaking tub.
The outdoor space is made for entertaining with 2,000 square feet of covered loggia and verandas, while a sparkling swimming pool is the highlight of the backyard.
Other luxe amenities include a library, gym, smart home technology and a 4-car garage.
In total, there are 7 bedrooms and 10 bathrooms — plenty of space for your own personal entourage!